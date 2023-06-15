Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, is urging for the demolition of unauthorized structures along the tributary of the Odaw River at Sober Down, a suburb of Westlands, in the Ayawaso West Municipality.

Mr. Korsah made this call during a working visit to various Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) that are benefiting from the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project.

The purpose of the visit is to assess the progress of desilting works on local drains in these Assemblies.

He toured the Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, and Ayawaso West Municipalities.

“Indiscriminate siting of buildings into the buffer zone and so we expect them to move to reclaim. It is important we protect lives. So I expect the assemblies and the planners to get to work and break some of the walls to make way.”

“Anything sent into the buffer zone should be cleared off, and it should be as soon as possible because it may take away people’s lives. It is unacceptable,” he stated.

Mr Korsah said he was impressed with desilting works done by Ayawaso West as compared to the other Municipalities.

“We have been to Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and West. My general impression is that if you compare this Ayawaso West to East, you will see real work that has been done in terms of desilting and dredging works. I am not impressed with the two earlier assemblies, I think that they should have found a better way for the impacts to be felt,” he added.