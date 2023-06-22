Four churches have been fined GH¢3,000 each for flouting the ban on drumming and noisemaking.

Additionally, they will be required to present one sheep each and a box of schnapps (castle bridge) to the Ga Traditional Council registry.

The culprits are St. Margaret Catholic Church (Dansoman SSNIT Flat), Faith Independent Baptist Church (Kotobabi), Presbyterian Church of Ghana (Abeka-Lapaz), and Winners Chapel International (Head Office).

Appearing before the court of the Ga Traditional Council on Thursday, the Faith Independent Baptist Church indicated that they used microphones at reduced volumes, but the court presided over by the Jamestown Sempe Mantse and Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adotey Otintor II, insisted that this is in contrast to the directive on the ban on drumming and noisemaking.

For the St. Margaret Catholic Church, they argued they followed a subsequent directive from the Chieftaincy Ministry and the agreement between the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey and Faith-Based Organizations, which allowed them to use public address systems at reduced volumes.

They indicated that they had in the past observed the ban, appealing to the Ga Traditional Council to pardon them.

The traditional council in reacting to this, said they issued counter statements against the subsequent directives which sought to vary the terms in observing the ban on drumming and noisemaking

The court after hearing from the religious groups initially fined each GH¢5,000, 1 cow and a box of schnapps (castle bridge) but due to the plea, they reduced it to GH¢3,000gh, a sheep and a box of schnapps (castle bridge).

Meanwhile, two churches, the Church of Pentecost (Kaneshie Branch) and Pure Fire Miracle Ministries International (Kisseman) and an individual Chris Agyemang failed to appear before the council.