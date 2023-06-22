The National Council for Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana is calling for a probe into the recently released results of the teacher licensure exams.

The Council has expressed dissatisfaction with the results, alleging that something fishy might have gone wrong for the teachers to have performed so poorly.

The National Teaching Council recently released results indicating that a total of 6,451 teachers failed the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination conducted in May 2023, while only 1,277 passed. This was after the teachers wrote the re-sit papers.

The Public Relations Officer of the National Council for PTA, Irene Sam, in an interview on the Point of View on Citi TV retorted, “What actually goes into this licensure exams? Do they have a course material that they study? Teachers go through basic schools, Junior High Schools (JHS), Senior High Schools and end up in the training colleges. And they are being asked to write the licensure exams, we don’t see any form of mass failure like this.

She emphasized, “So if there’s a mass failure, it means that something has not been done well. Something is wrong somewhere, and we all have to look at it. Everything that bothers teachers, bothers us. The parents out there, we are looking at this, what happens to the teachers who have failed? There’s more to this, and that is what we are interested in. We have to come to this point and see how far we can investigate this, and look at where the challenges are coming from. Is it that the teachers are not being taught well? What are they acquiring at all?”

She further described the mass failure as appalling.

“Hearing the news about the results of the teacher licensure exams has been very appalling, and we are not so much happy about the outcome. This is absolutely unacceptable, we as parents cannot accept this mass failure, we all have to look at the challenges and nib it in the bud,” Madam Irene Sam pointed out to the host of Point of View.