Thousands of Christians defied the heavy downpour on Wednesday, May 1, to attend this year’s Family Consecration Service, organized by Citi TV and Citi FM at the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel, Accra.

Despite the heavy traffic and flooding in some parts of town families convened for prayer, seeking God’s guidance, protection, and blessings for the remainder of the year.

The six-hour service was overseen by Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana and Vice Chairman of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, alongside esteemed pastors such as Rev Fred Mac-Davies, Rev Mawuli Tsikata, Rev Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev Nelson Awintia, and Rev Michael Noagbewonu.

In addition to collective prayers, there were specific intercessions for financial well-being, marriages, relationships, and health, addressing various facets of family life.

In a heartwarming display of faith and love, spouses reaffirmed their commitment to each other in the divine presence.

Led by Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the programme provided a sacred space for couples to renew their vows and fortify their marital bonds.

The service was not just a ceremony, but a spiritual stronghold, with prayers aimed at bolstering couples against potential marital challenges.

The goal was to foster resilient unions that could serve as beacons of inspiration for others.

The congregation was encouraged to cultivate forgiveness and love, essential ingredients for a harmonious marriage that is pleasing in the eyes of the Lord. This message of unity and compassion was echoed throughout the service.

Many who spoke to Citi News after the service on Wednesday applauded Citi TV/Citi FM for organising the event and called for more.

Linda Ofosua appealed for the programme to be organised at least twice a year.

She indicated that that was because she had gotten so many testimonies from the service.

“To me, I think we should do it twice a year because I can’t pray that long so anytime I have this opportunity I really pour out my heart and I always get a positive result. Through that, I got married and now I have a child.”

“Because I started when I was single for two years then I got married then I gave birth. I wish it would be done twice or three times a year. God bless Rev Stephen Wengam and Citi TV/Citi FM,” she stated.

Linda Oddoye also called for more and said that the service was very fulfilling.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital