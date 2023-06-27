The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) will hold a Scientific Innovations Dialogue (SID) on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Accra to commemorate the Day of Scientific Renaissance.

The dialogue will discuss the potential of nuclear energy in addressing food security and the cancer challenge in Ghana. It will bring together experts, researchers, scientists, policymakers, opinion leaders, and other stakeholders to share ideas, diagnose, and prescribe solutions to these critical matters.

The celebration, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Environment (MESTI), is on the theme “Harnessing the power of the atom for economic transformation through science and technology.”

The event will have the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, as the keynote speaker.

The celebration will begin on June 28, 2023, with an open day where students from Junior and Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions will have the opportunity to tour the laboratories and other facilities of GAEC and gain firsthand knowledge of the country’s nuclear science and technology initiatives.

“The celebration serves as an opportunity to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education among the students. It is also an avenue to engage stakeholders about the peaceful uses of nuclear technology for the good of humankind, thereby zeroing in on some key technologies and the benefits we can derive from their use for national development,” he stated.

Background

In 1987, the African Union (AU) passed a resolution to celebrate the Day of the Scientific Renaissance of Africa (DSRA) on June 30 each year. The core objective of celebrating the day is to remind African governments and people about the critical roles played by science and technology in national development. Also, commemorating the day is in remembrance of the substantial contribution of Africa to the rise and development of modern science and technology.

The GAEC and the Council for Science and Industrial Research (CSIR) take turns hosting the celebration. The CSIR hosted the 2022 edition. It is the turn of the GAEC to host this year’s edition.