The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, has stressed the significance of the annual tree-planting exercise instituted in the country. He believes that reforestation is one of the key steps to dealing with the current global climate change crisis.

“We are happy to be part of this exercise. We decided to follow the call of the President, who encouraged all Missions in this beautiful country to join him and the country in planting a tree. We are very happy to be joining this initiative.”

“The impact of climate change is very heavy, but there are also ways that we can contribute to fighting climate change. It is a step at a time, and planting trees will help fight deforestation and preserve our vegetation.”

The German Ambassador spoke at his residence, where he was joined by a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Professor Frimpong Boateng, to plant cocoa seedlings.

Meanwhile, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng commended the environmental situation in Germany and urged Ghanaians to replicate the move.

“I am very fascinated by the environmental situation in Germany, where in every German city, you find a belt of forest linking the various suburbs of the city. This makes everywhere cool and very commendable, and this is something I wish we could do in Ghana.”