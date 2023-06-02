Ghana’s team of three spellers at the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee are out of the competition in the United States.

Mychelle Kumah of Soul Clinic International School advanced to the semifinal stage but misspelt her word ‘APOPHYLLITE’.

Young Educators Foundation, a Ghanaian NGO which holds the Ghana franchise (The Spelling Bee) in a statement said “Our other 2 spellers, N’Adom Darko-Asare and Janice Nketsiah finished off at quarterfinals and preliminaries stages respectively”.

“We are terribly proud of all our 3 Spellers who have honoured Ghana and the African continent so admirably”.

Last year during the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals, Ghana finished off as Quarter Finalist.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a prestigious competition that tests the spelling and vocabulary skills of students from around the world.

Teenager from Florida wins 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Meanwhile, a teenager from Florida has won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee at the United States.

Dev Shah, a 14-year-old student from Largo, spelt “psammophile” correctly to win the 95th national bee and the $50,000 (£40,000) prize.

Charlotte Walsh, also 14, from Arlington, Virginia, was the runner-up, having incorrectly spelled “daviely” as “daevilick”.