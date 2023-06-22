The government has commenced a nationwide STEM promotion Roadshow, aimed at fostering a culture of innovation and driving socio-economic transformation through enhanced education and innovation.

Speaking at the maiden event at the Accra Senior High School on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting STEM education.

“STEM education is the cornerstone of socio-economic transformation in our rapidly evolving world. By investing in STEM education, we are nurturing the innovators, problem solvers, and critical thinkers of tomorrow,” stated Dr. Osei-Adutwum.

“The STEM promotion Roadshow is an exciting opportunity to engage students, educators, and communities across the nation, raising awareness about the importance of STEM and inspiring a new generation of future leaders,” he added.

He highlighted the critical need for a well-trained workforce proficient in STEM disciplines to address the challenges and seize the opportunities of the 21st-century global economy.

The nationwide roadshow will feature interactive exhibitions, workshops, and seminars focused on various STEM disciplines, including robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. It will target Senior High Schools and Tertiary Institutions aiming to reach students of all ages and backgrounds.

Dr. Osei-Adutwum emphasized that the Roadshow is in line with the government’s broader vision of creating an enabling environment for STEM education, which includes improving teacher training programs, enhancing access to quality educational resources, and strengthening collaboration with the private sector.

“By fostering partnerships between educational institutions, industries, and the government, we can develop a robust STEM ecosystem that nurtures talent and facilitates innovation. This collaborative effort will enable our youth to contribute to the socio-economic growth of our nation and compete effectively on the global stage,” stated Dr. Osei-Adutwum.

The STEM promotion Roadshow is expected to be taken to the remaining regions next month, with subsequent events planned across the country over the next year.