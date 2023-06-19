Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region are expected to resume work today.

The group laid down its tools about two weeks ago to demand the removal from office, the Ho Municipal Finance Officer over alleged misconduct.

The Assembly Members, during their protest, besieged the Municipal Assembly and locked up the office of the Municipal Finance officer, and clamped the official car of the assembly in a bid to enforce their demand. But after a meeting between the parties, a resolution was arrived that urging the members of CLOGSAG to return to work today.

CLOGSAG in a statement however cautioned that, should such acts be perpetrated again by the Ho Municipal Assembly Members, they will advise themselves accordingly.

“The Presiding Member and the Assembly Members must note that they are not to direct or instruct the staff of the Assembly on how to go about their work. There are rules and regulations for efficient service delivery”.

“By these assurances; all CLOGSAG members of the Ho Municipal Assembly are to organize themselves and resume work on Monday, 19 June 2023. Should this dastardly act be perpetrated again on our members in the Ho Municipal Assembly; CLOGSAG would advise itself accordingly,” CLOGSAG warned in its statement.