Ghanaian comedian and Skit actor Timothy Musah Junior Abaadu popularly known as MJ the Comedian has announced the seventh edition of his annual health walk.

This edition is dubbed 1x Bet Dashiki Fest with MJ the Comedian.

The health walk which resumed in 2022 after a 2-year hiatus, attracted thousands of people every year and it is one of the most anticipated events on the Ghanaian calendar.

This year’s walk is scheduled for 1st July 2023; which is Ghana’s Republic Day, and starts at exactly 7am.

The walk will start at the La Trade Fair, with a turning point at Ghana’s iconic Independence Square, and a finish point at the La Wireless Astroturf.