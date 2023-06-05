Some constituency chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region have called on delegates to direct all inquiries about John Mahama’s transportation money for the party’s May 13 primaries to the various constituency offices, not the regional office.

This comes after the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, accused Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Ashie Moore of failing to disburse all of the money from Mr. Mahama.

Mr. Chaie’s claim follows concerns raised by some delegates that they did not receive the money that Mr. Mahama had promised.

However, speaking to the media, the leader of the group and chairman of the NDC in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Bismarck Aborbi Aryeetey, said Mr. Ashie Moore is innocent in this matter.

“The money that was made available was duly distributed to all constituencies, which the constituency chairmen can attest to because they signed for and received the money. I want to state emphatically that it is not the responsibility of the regional chairman to answer questions about who did not receive the money. We, the constituency chairmen, are capable of answering questions about whether or not someone received the money, so we are asking that questions about who got what be directed to the constituency offices.”

Mr. Aryeetey also alleged that the current situation and accusations that the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, gave GH¢40 to delegates during the party’s May 13 primaries and that the regional chairman pocketed it are the machinations of some people within the party to tarnish the chairman’s image.

“We have also taken note of attempts by some unseen hands to bring the hard-earned reputation of our regional chairman into disrepute, and we want to send a strong message to such individuals to desist from such machinations, or we will single them out individually. Ashie Moore is a results-oriented person.”