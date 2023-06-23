The timely intervention of police officers prevented the Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, from being attacked by angry constituents.

The MP was in the area the day after the body of a 57-year-old, John Kwame Asumang, was recovered after he drowned following Wednesday’s downpour.

The deceased tried crossing a bridge during the rains but drowned.

Residents attributed his death to the poor state of roads and a broken bridge in the area.

The MP, who visited the scene on Friday, 23 June, the morning after news about the death of the 57-year-old, was met with anger by his constituents.

The residents booed him and some pelted stones and other items in his direction.

Mr. Anhwere tried to explain himself, but the angry residents, as seen in a video, would not listen and continued to molest him.

The Atwima Nwabiagya South MP told Citi News that, but for the intervention of the police, the situation would have escalated.

He however rejected claims that he was mobbed.

“It rained in the area and someone was reported dead and there has been agitation in the community. The deceased’s brother called me to come over because they needed some gravel to fill the place so that cars could ply the roads. When I went, that thing happened, and they had to escort me and I left. That’s all. Honestly, but for the police, it would have been a different story. When they saw the crowd was increasing, they just escorted me to my car,” he recounted.