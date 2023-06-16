New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Savannah Region have condemned what they termed as a fresh raid, arrests, and brutality meted out to some youth by the police in Daboya in the North Gonja District in connection with the recent land dispute at Lukula.

In a statement signed by the regional secretary of the party, Mohammed Issah, the party said the recent raid and arrest was undesirable, completely needless, and a slap in the face of the progress made after the last unfortunate incident.

On Friday morning, police arrested four more suspects alleged to be part of a group that attacked a police station at Daboya in connection with the recent Lukula land unrest.

The suspects are Fusheini Malik, Ewuntomah Shakuru, Alidu, and Jafaru.

They are said to have been picked up from their respective homes in the early hours of Friday, June 16, 2023.

According to the NPP, the deployment of National Security and the police CID in such an intimidating manner is a cause for concern to the people of the area, especially when there is no conflict in Daboya.

“The good people of Daboya have shown decency and respect for the rule of law and should not be taken through such degrading and inhumane actions of the police”, part of the statement stated.

The party in the statement disclosed that the raid has rather heightened the already tense situation in the area and called on the Inspector General of Police to intervene in the matter for calm to prevail.

“The Rambo arrests and brutalities visited on our people as described is barbaric and uncivilized in modern times as ours. We condemn same in no uncertain terms”.

“The party is calling on the IGP and all well-meaning Ghanaians, to as a matter of urgency intervene so to restore calm in that part of the Region”.

The party concluded by expressing its solidarity, prayers, and thoughts for the good people of Wasipe and the North Gonja District.

Background

On May 26, 2023, 118 suspects were first arrested for allegedly smashing the windscreen of the Savannah Regional Police Commander’s vehicle and another pick-up belonging to the North Gonja District Command.

After screening, 87 of them were freed while the remaining 21 suspects were remanded in police custody and appeared before the Tamale Circuit Court on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The Presiding Judge of the Tamale Circuit Court, His Worship Amadu Issifu, granted them bail in the sum of Gh¢6,000 each, with one surety to be justified.

The case was adjourned to June 23, 2023.