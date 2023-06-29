Stakeholders are advocating for the implementation of laws to improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

They lament that the inadequate implementation of laws has marginalized persons living with disabilities.

Therefore, they are calling on authorities to demonstrate political will in the implementation of laws to give a better life to persons living with disabilities.

The Head of the University of Ghana Office for Students with Special Needs, Dr. Efua Esaaba Mantey Agyire-Tettey, said in an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of the Life Course Theory and Disability in West African Societies conference in Accra that it was imperative for the government to accelerate the process of implementing Act 715 of the 1992 Constitution.

The PWDs Act, 2006 (Act 715) makes it mandatory for all buildings to which the public has access to be fitted with disability-friendly facilities to make them accessible to PWDs. This is the sole responsibility of the owner or occupier of such buildings.

“There is a lot of research going on concerning issues of disabilities. So after the research, what is next? What do we do to ensure that PWDs are able to live a life of worth?”

“The state has the political will to do that, but sometimes the will is not there. I realize that Ghana is good at writing good policies, but implementation becomes an issue. An example is Act 715. I understand that it is being reviewed, and it is taking a long time to be implemented properly for these people.”