Management of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has launched its 5-year development plan to steer the smooth affairs and propel the university towards achieving its core mandate.

Since its establishment three years ago, the school has entered into several partnerships with both local and foreign stakeholders, with a core focus on improving the local area and community. As a result, the school has currently adopted over 50 neighbouring schools and is set to launch an award scheme for them.

As part of measures to stay in line with its mandate, the 5-year strategic plan will focus on academic and non-academic programs, the use of technology, good financial management systems, linkages and collaborative research, enhancement of university faculty and staff, internationalization, student development, ensuring security and student safety, institutional awards and motivation, and infrastructure development and management, among others.

Addressing the participants, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eric Nyarko-Sampson, indicated that the move is just the beginning of greater achievements by the university.

“This strategic plan is a step for us to accomplish our mandate and to drive the UESD way of doing things. I am confident that we will rise through this strategic plan. I am counting on the stakeholders gathered here today for their support, as there is a role for everyone to play. Therefore, I call on all to put in their efforts to make this plan a success.”

The Director in charge of Tertiary at the Ministry of Education, Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie, who gave the keynote address on behalf of the Minister of Education, lauded the efforts of management of the University in coming out with the strategic plan.

“The relevance of this strategic plan in the public sector cannot be overstated. It is a roadmap for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge dissemination in pursuit of these goals. Governments around the world face complex challenges in ensuring the well-being of citizens while safeguarding our planet. To meet these challenges head-on, public sector organizations must adopt a long-term, holistic approach that considers the interconnections between economic growth, social progress, and environmental stewardship.”

He added, “This is a marvelous initiative and it is extremely exciting as it supports the government’s agenda to promote education in environmental and sustainable development.”

On his part, the Board Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, Prof. Jonathan Narh Ayertey, expressed optimism about the initiative and indicated that it is a step in the right direction.

“The plan also acknowledges the dynamics of the environment and the need to develop collaboration between academia and industry. The direction chosen through implementation will ensure that the university contributes to niche areas of its vision and mission, and beyond help to realize the institution’s goal for agribusiness and entrepreneurship training.”

The launch of the strategic plan was attended by a number of stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Education, the University’s Governing Council, and neighbouring schools.

The plan is expected to help the university achieve its goal of becoming a leading institution for environmental and sustainable development education in Ghana and beyond.