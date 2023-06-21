The Leading Senta, a leadership foundation, has joined forces with the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) Africa to unlock entrepreneurial potential among aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Leading Senta is a leadership foundation with clubs within schools and members who are entrepreneurs or aspire to be entrepreneurs, with the goal of socially grooming the young mind through free mentorship and coaching while focusing on academic success in school.

CEIBS Africa collaborates with the Leading Senta to drive the agenda of growth and structure for startups and struggling businesses via a series of subsidized strategy sessions held on the CEIBS Accra campus every quarter for a two-day intensive certified workshop.

The goal of the workshop is to assist participants in adopting sustainable business models via the use of tools such as the Business Model Canvas, Financial Model, Marketing Model, Masterclasses, and Pitch Deck.

There will be room for business pitches to enable qualified participants to access funding support for their businesses through the Leading Senta financial aid programs.

Commenting, Founder of The Leading Senta, Gwen Addo said “We believe that entrepreneurship is a powerful catalyst for change and progress. The workshop training is designed to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration they need to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.”

“Whether you are a budding entrepreneur looking to kickstart your venture or an experienced business professional seeking to transition into entrepreneurship, our training programme offers a transformative learning experience tailored to your specific goals and aspirations,” added Gwen Addo.

Since the start of the initiative, The Leading Senta has trained over 750 entrepreneurs and startups and has provided total funding of $120,000 to startups. The long-term goal is to extend the program to other parts of the country.