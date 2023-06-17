Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the New Patriotic Party government has built more infrastructural projects than any other government in the history of the Fourth Republic, despite the crippling economic challenges that have hit the world.

Delivering a speech after submitting his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, Dr. Bawumia said that the honesty, hard work, dedication and discipline to his role as Vice President have contributed to achieving this feat despite the challenges.

“Notwithstanding the economic challenges of our time, our government has constructed more infrastructure than any other government in the fourth republic and many transformational policies have been introduced for the first time in our history, including the Ghana card, Digital Address, Mobile Money Interoperability, Delivery of medicines by drones, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Zongo Development Fund, Agenda 111, Free TVET and Free SHS to mention a few. We have also created 2.1 million jobs in six years, more than any government in the fourth republic”.

“Having implemented these transformational policy initiatives, it is very important that we don’t go backwards as a country. We cannot put the country back in the hands of people who don’t have an understanding of and belief in the vision. That is why it is important for us to break the eight. There is still much more to do.”

The Vice President also urged Ghanaians to help him in his presidential ambition where he will “want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data and systems for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide and apply digital technology and artificial intelligence for the transformation of healthcare, education, and public service delivery amongst others.”