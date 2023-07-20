20 Ghanaian Innovative Entrepreneurs have graduated from the UNICEF Startup labs after leveraging on digital technology and their business acumen to tackle some of the most difficult challenges faced by young people in Ghana.

The twenty startup individuals made up of resourceful, dedicated and talented individuals from across the county were taken through various processes to become successful entrepreneurs.

Participants were taken through six months of UNICEF Startup Lab Accelerator Programme to get better acquainted with starting a business.

According to the Acting Country Director of KOICA, they are happy to have been part of this achievement indicating that they will continue to invest in programs that empower young entrepreneurs and equip them with skills, resources and network needed to thrive.

According to the Country Director of the Korean International Cooperative Agency, Seungmin Oh, the agency believes in the transformation of entrepreneurs to become better people.

“KOICA is proud to have been associated with the 20 startup entrepreneurs and we remain committed to supporting entrepreneurs and innovators in Ghana” the Acting Country Director for KOICA told Citi News.

The UNICEF Startup has invested over $100,0000 in prototyping funding to support the impact of this business.

“The UNICEF Startups lab program has equipped and empowered entrepreneurs with the skill, resources and network needed to thrive in the competitive world of work,” the county Director noted.

Korean Ambassador to Ghana Lim Jung-Taek expressed the Korean government’s commitment towards the transformative initiative which has nurtured the seed of entrepreneurship and made way for a brighter future for these entrepreneurs.

“The Korean government has been a supporter of entrepreneurship and innovation and hs invested more than 4% of its GPD in research and development,” the Ambassador said.

According to the UNICEF Deputy Representative to Ghana, Fiachra McAsey they will continue to support individuals who are leveraging on digital technologies to build new products that is aimed at tackling some of the difficult challenges faced by young Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

Mr. McAsey indicated that they are ready to support the participants since they have become part of the alumni network adding that UNICEF ‘s commitment to supporting them will impact in their business.

The twenty selected startup’s were provided with GH¢25,000 cedis in prototype finding in addition to hands on business acceleration support.

The UNICEF Startup Lab has over the years supported over 50 Startups across the country by investing over $100,000 on prototype funding to support development nd impact businesses.

It has been successful in equipping Ghanaian Startups with the necessary skill, resources and support to address pressing challenges faced by young people in Ghana.