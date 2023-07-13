The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group I for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The West African giants have been grouped with African giants, Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad.

To get to the World Cup that will be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Ghana will have to top their group.

Should they fail to do this, they will have to be amongst the top four runners-up in the group stage.

These four teams will face off in a mini-tournament with the winner playing in an intercontinental play-off match for a place in the Mundial.

Ghana last faced the Central African Republic in June 2022, a game they drew 1-1 in Cape Coast.

The Black Stars of Ghana were also recently held to a boring goalless draw against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana also crashed out of the 2021 AFCON when they fell to a 3-2 defeat to the Comoros in Cameroon.

Ghana will also play Chad which seems like the only new terrain to navigate.

The qualifiers will begin on November 13, 2023.