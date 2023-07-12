As part of its centenary celebration, the Accra High School will host a thanksgiving service dubbed ‘Revival of Faith’ on August 4, 2023.

The school’s management is thus calling on old students (Onukpai), to be part of the event to among other things renew their faith in God, worship, pray and thank God.

The school, since its establishment in 1923, has produced people who are now placed in various fields of endeavour.

The centenary anniversary was launched on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

In November 2022, the school organized a homecoming, where the old students came together to celebrate. The 1972-year group donated two polytanks at the cost of GH¢70,000.