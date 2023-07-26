The student who was assaulted by his colleague at the Adisadel College has been recalled after he was suspended by the school.

Citi News sources at the school disclosed that the victim is also undergoing medical treatment and has been assigned a psychologist to rehabilitate him and help him through the trauma he went through.

Adisadel College gained media attention when a viral video filmed in a dormitory in the school showed one student locking the arms of another and forcefully hitting his face against a metal bed, resulting in profuse bleeding below the victim’s right eye.

The video sparked outrage and concerns among parents, students, and the general public calling for action to be taken and all the students involved were subsequently suspended.

A briefing from the school disclosed that the incident occurred on June 30, but both the perpetrator and the victim initially kept it hidden from the authorities.

Both the culprit responsible for the assault and the victim were sent home, with the suspect expected to write his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from the West African Examinations Council’s (WAEC) centre.

A concerned parent of a student of Adisadel College who spoke on condition of anonymity on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, July 25 recounted several reported incidents of indiscipline and bullying in the school prior to the incident.

According to the parent, there have been several instances of bullying and physical violence among students that have gone unchecked by the school authorities. The alleged incidents include brutal assaults and intimidation against younger students by older ones, with no intervention from the school staff.

He added that his child and other students have been living in fear due to the prevailing atmosphere of lawlessness and impunity in the school.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame who is a student of the school also directed Police in the Central Region to investigate the assault and arraign the suspect by Friday, July 28.