The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame has directed Police in the Central Region to investigate the assault case at Adisadel College and arraign the suspect by Friday.

This was disclosed to Citi News by sources close to the Attorney General’s office.

A disturbing video posted online shows one student locking the arms of another and hitting his face against a metal bed resulting in profuse bleeding below the victim’s right eye.

The incident, which came to light through the viral video, has sparked outrage and concerns among parents, students, and the general public.

According to a brief statement purportedly from the headmaster through the chairman of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) of the school, the incident occurred on June 30, but both the perpetrator and the victim initially kept it hidden from the authorities.