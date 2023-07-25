It has been revealed that the two students of Adisadel College seen in a viral video were bickering over a SIM Card and a Mobile Phone.

Citi News has gathered that two students are mates in the same dormitory in Quaque House. The student who was hurt in the video had his Phone with his mate, in an attempt to retrieve the phone, a fight broke out leading to his injury which was captured on video.

The two students reportedly told the Housemaster after the incident that they were playing when the injury happened.

The Housemaster who has been suspended by the school, gave the injured student, hot water and a towel to nurse his injury without referring him to the hospital or further investigating the incident.

The incident which happened around 4 pm on June 30 only came to light on Monday, July 24 after the video was posted on social media.

Both students – the victim and the perpetrator – have been suspended indefinitely. The victim will be escorted to Adisadel College to write his final exams while the perpetrator will not be allowed to write his final exams from the school.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned the incident at Adisadel College.

The Ghana Education Service in a statement signed by its public relations head, Cassandra Twum Ampofo described the incident as a “barbaric act of violence” and assured that GES is “committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.”

Meanwhile, a concerned parent of a student attending Adisadel College in Cape Coast has narrated a distressing tale of how law and order seem to have completely broken down within the one-time prestigious educational institution.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, July 25, the parent recounted a series of troubling incidents that raises serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students.

According to the parent, there have been several instances of bullying and physical violence among students that have gone unchecked by the school authorities. The alleged incidents include brutal assaults and intimidation against younger students by older ones, with no intervention from the school staff.

He added that his child and other students have been living in fear due to the prevailing atmosphere of lawlessness and impunity in the school.

The parent further revealed that attempts to bring the matter to the attention of the school management have been met with indifference and denial. He shockingly revealed that there are reports of some students wielding cutlasses on campus.

Additionally, the parent expressed dismay over the lack of proper disciplinary measures and accountability for the perpetrators of these acts. He added that the absence of decisive action from the school has only exacerbated the issue, leading to an environment where bullying and violence are seemingly tolerated.