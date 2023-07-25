The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, has caused the arrest of five persons for destroying portions of the newly constructed asphalt in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua.

The five shop owners, who operate their businesses right behind the Koforidua Central Police Station, used shovels and pickaxes to scrape off portions of the asphalt to allow them to open and close their shops.

The asphalt overlay, which was done in the area on Sunday, raised the level of the road, making it difficult for the shop owners to access their businesses.

The MP’s attention was brought to the damage by some constituents, and he immediately inspected the area. He then lodged a complaint with the police.

Mr. Baafi told Citi News the Assembly will not allow such people to destroy public property to the detriment of the commuting public.

“It took a lot of time to convince the government to include this particular area in the ongoing asphalting of the municipality roads,” Okyere Baafi told Citi News. “We just finished this project three days ago, and the people who are here are not supposed to be here. Instead of talking to the site supervisor to create openings for them, they decided to take the law into their own hands and use a pickaxe to create a space for them so that they can open and close their containers.”

Okyere Baafi further indicated that the police will come after individuals or groups of persons who would want to sabotage developmental projects in the municipality.

“I went to lodge a complaint with the police, and I want the police to reprimand them,” he said. “We have been able to apprehend about five business owners.”