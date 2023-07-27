The Adisadel College student who was captured on a viral video choking his colleague has been arrested by the Police in Cape Coast. The arrest came after the video showed the disturbing incident where one student violently attacked another in a dormitory.

Upon apprehending the student, he was cautioned with causing harm and assault, then released to the school’s Headmaster to be produced in court on Friday.

The authorities are taking swift action to address the incident and hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions.

As for the victim, he has been recalled to the school after initially being suspended. The school is taking measures to ensure his well-being and recovery.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment, and the school has assigned a psychologist to provide him with the necessary support and counselling to help him through the trauma he experienced.

The incident has generated widespread concern and outrage among parents, students, and the general public. The video depicting the assault caused shock and raised questions about the safety and well-being of students in educational institutions.

In response to the incident, the school has taken decisive steps to address the situation. All students involved in the incident, including the perpetrator, were suspended pending further investigations.

According to information from the school, the assault occurred on June 30, but both the perpetrator and the victim initially kept it hidden from the authorities.

The school’s administration has expressed its commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment for all students and taking firm action against any form of violence or misconduct.

The school and relevant authorities are working together to ensure that the victim receives the necessary support and the perpetrator faces the appropriate legal consequences for his actions.