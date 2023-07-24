An autopsy report has revealed that 34-year-old Salahudeen Tafilu died due to massive blood in his abdominal cavity.

The report further indicates that Salahudeen suffered a splenic rupture and blunt force trauma.

The death of Salahudeen Tafilu sparked outrage among some youth in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, who expressed their anger by attacking the Asawase police station and causing property damage, as reported by Citi News’ Ashanti Regional correspondent, Hafiz Tijani.

Relatives and friends of the deceased have accused the police of manhandling Salahudeen, leading to his untimely demise. The situation escalated when the police carried out a swoop in the Gooro community, leading to the arrest of several civilians, including Salahudeen.

However, after the police officers left the area, his lifeless body was discovered.

The arrival of Salahudeen’s body at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after the autopsy left relatives and friends in tears. The body was subsequently prepared and buried according to Islamic rites.

The bereaved family, led by Yahaya Abdul-Aziz, has expressed their determination to seek justice for Salahudeen’s death. They are resolute in pursuing the matter until those responsible for his tragic fate are held accountable.

In light of the situation, the leadership of the Muslim Community is urging calm among the youth to prevent further escalation of tensions and violence.

In response to the unrest, police officers have been stationed at the Asawase Police Station to maintain order and prevent any further attacks on the facility.