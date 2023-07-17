The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied allegations that it engages the services of land guards to protect and reclaim encroached lands belonging to the Force.

GAF described the allegations as unimaginable and regrettable.

Minority members of the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament accused the government of engaging the services of land guards to retrieve and protect government lands indicating that it was a revelation made by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Professor Patrick Agbesinyale during a meeting with the Committee.

The Ghana Armed Forces in a statement said its work is “geared towards protecting the frontiers of our country against the downward spread of violent extremism from the Sahel Region” and therefore called on the public to disregard such reportage.

Below is GAF’s full statement.

GAF DOES NOT RELY ON THE SERVICES OF LAND GUARDS

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has monitored with dismay, a news story alleging that it uses the services of land guards to reclaim its encroached lands. GAF wishes to assure all well-meaning Ghanaians that the allegation is false and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

It is unimaginable that GAF cannot protect its own lands but rather indulge in an illegality by relying on the services of land guards, a proscribed activity.

GAF deems it as regrettable that news reports emanated from unsubstantiated allegations made by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof Patrick Agbesinyale at a Parliamentary Committee meeting on 10 July 2023. We wish to stress that this allegation which was repeated by Hon Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North to the media is false and should be ignored.

Accordingly, GAF wishes to once again urge the media and the public not to hesitate to contact the Department of Public Relations to clarify stories of this nature before publishing them.

At this critical time, GAF’s focus is geared towards protecting the frontiers of our country against the downward spread of violent extremism from the Sahel Region and the least the Institution expects are issues that distract us (GAF) from focusing on protecting the country.

The Ghana Armed Forces would once again assure the general public of its continuous commitment to ensuring peace and security for the socio-economic development of Ghana.

E AGGREY-QUASHIE

Brigadier General

Director General Public Relations