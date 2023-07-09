Residents of the Ho Municipality are facing significant losses in the aftermath of yesterday’s flooding, which occurred following a relentless three-hour rainfall.

This morning, affected residents and shop owners were spotted cleaning their homes and washing their damaged goods.

The unexpected rainstorm wreaked havoc on local businesses, causing damage to shops and inundating numerous homes. Some streets were transformed into temporary waterways, impeding movement and causing disruption in daily life.

The community was left grappling with the aftermath of the destructive rainfall. Some were seen this morning fetching water out of their homes, while shop owners were busy cleaning and washing their affected goods.

Expressing their concerns, some residents highlighted that the unfortunate situation could have been averted if proper building permits had been obtained to regulate constructions along waterways.

“Just recently, I saw a man dumping refuse here, so I asked him to stop, because when it rains, the refuse will fly and enter the house. He quickly told me that the place is for him and that his land ends over there. He told me to go to the council, but I told him he had built on a drainage and when it rains, it will affect him. He refused, so I left,” they complained.

With recent flooding engulfing the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, residents fear that even more dire consequences may be imminent if proactive measures are not taken.

Some other affected residents in the municipality want authorities to see to the rehabilitation of smaller bridges into a much larger one to accommodate the growing population in the municipality.

The National Disaster Management Organization and the Ho Municipal Assembly have, however, commenced a thorough evaluation of the flooding incident.

During an interview with Citi News, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Boson, stated that buildings located on waterways would be demolished as a necessary measure.

“Some of the causes are man-made, which we can stop. If we can’t stop them, at least we can mitigate the effects. When you don’t put debris or sachet water on waterways, it will not choke the gutters. Those are the responsibilities of my environmental health officers. They should go round and punish those people who are going against the by-laws of the assembly. We cannot be doing what we have been doing all this while and be getting the same results. Those who have also built on waterways and those who are building, from tomorrow, action will start. We will not allow anybody to compromise anybody. Anything that needs to be done should be done well,” he said.