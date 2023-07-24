The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB-Ghana) are working to develop a policy to support accident victims in the aviation sector.

The policy will ensure that accident victims promptly receive medical support and services.

Speaking to Citi News on the occasion of Aviation Safety Investigations Day, Deputy Director General in charge of Technical Services at the GCAA, Daniel Acquah, said the policy will help to reduce delays in supporting accident victims in the aviation sector.

“The policy is basically to facilitate the assistance that airlines are supposed to directly give to accident victims. We can compare this to road accidents. Every vehicle is insured, and the insurance policy is supposed to take care of the accident victims. However, we know that these things can sometimes drag on. Most of the time, accident victims have to take care of themselves and then file a claim, which can sometimes become a legal battle.”

“The Civil Aviation Authority is saying that in order to prevent such things from happening or continuing to happen in the event of an air accident, this policy will actually facilitate our work as a regulator to ensure that airlines fulfill their mandate as outlined in the policy.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Day, Engineer Charles Irikefe Erhueh, said stakeholders will collaborate to ensure safety in the aviation industry.

“We are here because we believe that in the aviation industry, without safety, nothing can be seen as being done properly, especially with some of the recommended practices. Aviation is the safest and fastest way to get anywhere. That is why we are here to share that collaboration, innovations, and emerging technologies to ensure that those standards are maintained.”