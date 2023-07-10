The new presidential nomination fee of GHC50,000 for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been approved by its Congress without any counter-proposal.

The Elections Committee of the GFA recommended the increase in fees, stating that the administration of elections is costly.

In a recent statement dated June 24th, the GFA’s General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, announced the substantial increase in the nomination fee for Presidential candidates.

The proposed fee of GHC50,000 represents a significant surge of 900% compared to the GHC5,000 charged during the previous elections in 2019.

The GFA justifies the need for the fee increment by citing the rising expenses associated with conducting the elections, including logistics, transportation, and accommodation.

These costs have evidently escalated since the previous elections, leading the GFA to propose a higher nomination fee for the upcoming event.