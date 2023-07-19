President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the country is poised to collaborate with Portugal to find solutions to Ghana’s challenges.

He said this at a meeting with the Portuguese President as part of his state visit to Portugal, when he announced the signing of an agreement with the Portuguese government to assist Ghana with intelligence to help fight extremism in West Africa.

“It is particularly significant for us that at this time when there is so much turmoil in West Africa emanating from the Sahel, we’ve been able to sign this defence cooperation with Portugal.”

“I assure President de Sousa that Ghana will continue to collaborate with Portugal to find solutions to challenges such as the eradication of widespread poverty, insecurity and human rights violation, terrorism and violent extremism,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Monday on an official visit to Portugal.

He is also expected to move to Italy from there to serve as the keynote speaker for the European Corporate Council on Africa and Middle East (ECAM) Annual Summit which will be held from 23rd to 24th July and meet the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss issues of mutual interests between the two countries.