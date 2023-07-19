The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has stepped down as Secretary to the National Cathedral’s Executive Council.

This was captured in his resignation letter dated January 19, 2023, and released by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Dame, per the letter, cited the enormous demands on his office for his decision.

“…Owing to my limited involvement in the affairs of the organisation and the demands of my office, I deem it necessary to vacate the position for a new Secretary to be appointed. In the circumstances, I hereby respectfully notify you of my immediate resignation as a Secretary to the Executive Council,” Mr. Dame added in this letter.

Dame’s resignation comes after months of controversy surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral.

Below is a write-up by Mr. Ablakwa after he posted the said letter on his social media pages:

Newly intercepted documents reveal that on January 19, 2023 — Ghana’s Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame nicodemusly resigned from his role as Secretary to the Executive Council of the scandal-dominated “National” Cathedral of Ghana.

He was subsequently replaced on March 16, 2023, by Sena Chartered Secretaries Ltd.

Many analysts will conclude this is a smart move by the AG to jump ship and also to create a somewhat clever insulation for himself by indicating in his resignation letter that his involvement in the sordid cathedral affairs has been “limited.”

Dame’s quiet 6-month-old resignation from his boss — President Akufo-Addo’s globally infamous billion-dollar legacy project which the President describes as “his priority of priorities” had hitherto not been brought to the attention of the Ghanaian public.

Only time will tell if Dame’s apparent Pontius Pilate resignation will absolve him of all liabilities on judgment day.

For God and Country.

Ghana First 🇬🇭