A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante has called on the government to expedite its search for a new Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

This call comes after the resignation of the substantive Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah over the alleged theft of huge sums of foreign and local currencies at her Abelemkpe residence.

In an interview with Citi News, the Political Science lecturer emphasized the critical role of the Ministry and said the president needs not delay in making a new appointment.

“The appointment of a new minister should be sooner than later because the clock is ticking and time is not on our side. So we need a replacement quickly so that the person will come and move into action and get things done. Remember that the Ministry is one of the important Ministries, and it has a lot to do with our forward march toward dealing with this economic challenge we find ourselves.”

Dr. Asah-Asante also urged President Akufo-Addo to prioritise competence over loyalty in the search for a new Sanitation and Water Resources Minister.

“Obviously, the first and foremost consideration is that you need somebody who is competent. There is an academic conversation where people are saying that you need somebody who is loyal and all that, but my thinking is that loyalty cannot supersede productivity or results, so we need somebody who has the proven track record to replace her.”