The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCO) says a shortage of gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo) has created a supply gap of 650MW at peak time in the country thus causing power outage in several areas.

GRIDCo in a statement assured that efforts are in place to restore gas supply from Atuabo.

“As the situation improves power will be restored to affected customers.”

Several parts of the country are currently without electricity.

“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd, (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System informs the general public that there is a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas pipeline (WAPCo). This has created a supply gap of 650MW at peak time which will affect consumers in some parts of the country. The inconvenience caused is regretted,” the statement issued by the Corporate Communications Ghana Grid Company Ltd added.

The outage comes on the back of threats by Independent Power Producers (IPP) to pull the plugs of the power grid following the huge debt owed them by the government.

Government subsequently got them to rescind the decision.