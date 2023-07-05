The Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has filed for a review at the Supreme Court challenging the order to remove his name from Parliamentary records.

Quayson’s legal team argue that the decision by the Supreme Court undermines Ghana’s constitutional and legal framework.

The review aims to question the justices’ interpretation of the nomination time and challenges the lack of due process in expunging Quayson’s name from Parliament without a hearing.

It also said the Supreme Court judgement was fundamentally erroneous in ordering Parliament to expunge the name of Gyakye Quayson without giving him a hearing “and with no consideration as to the constitutionality of such a direction having regard to the constitutional structure and procedure of Parliament”.

James Gyakye Quayson was officially sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Assin North after winning the by-election held on Tuesday, June 27.

Mr. Quayson’s election victory comes after the Supreme Court ruling on May 17, declared his previous election illegal and prohibited him from holding the position.

The by-election result reflected the support for Mr Quayson, as he secured 57.56 percent of the total votes cast, totalling 17,245 votes.

His closest rival, Charles Opoku of the NPP, received 42.15 percent of the votes, while Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) obtained a mere 0.29 percent.