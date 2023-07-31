The leadership of the Customs Staff Association is appealing to other sister services, agencies, and corporate Ghana to adopt health facilities across the country and support them with regular donations to help the government’s efforts in providing reliable and quality healthcare.

The association said that the government alone cannot provide social services to meet the needs and wants of residents, hence the need for corporate institutions and well-to-do individuals to also put in their contributions.

The president of the Customs Staff Association, Ebenezer Bob Eshun, made the call after leading the leadership of the Customs Division and the Commissioner of Customs Division to present hospital hydraulic beds with mattresses, medical instrument tables, and other equipment to the Eastern Regional Hospital and Koforidua Polyclinic to climax the 2nd National Delegates Congress and Provident Fund Annual General Meeting in Koforidua.

“We said we needed to contribute to the development of the country, and we chose to donate toward improving health delivery. We want to tell sister agencies to support the government to improve social services, because the government alone cannot do it,” Mr. Eshun told the media in an interview.

The medical superintendent of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Dr. Arko Akoto Ampaw, indicated that the items will go a long way to improve quality healthcare delivery in the region.

“When we heard that they wanted to donate to us, we thought it was the usual consumables that were going to be given to the children’s ward, but when the list arrived, we were pleasantly surprised because these are very weighty items, including beds, monitors, bedside lockers, and other things. We are really grateful, and we hope that the comfort of our patients while we provide services to them will improve.”