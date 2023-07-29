Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding the conduct of his appointees.

According to Mahama, President Akufo-Addo seems to have forgotten his previous advice to his appointees to explore opportunities in the private sector if they seek personal enrichment.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed his concern that the current behaviour of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees significantly deviates from the admonishment given by the president six years ago.

Mahama made these remarks while addressing the graduating class of 2023 at the Academic City University College.

During his speech, he also urged those graduates who plan to enter politics not to use their leadership positions to pursue selfish ambitions but instead focus on serving the nation and its people.

“Some of you who will find yourself in politics, I wish to sound a note of caution, as President Akufo-Addo said if your goal into office is to enrich yourself, then don’t come, go to the private sector.

“Very profound words were spoken by the President, more than 6 and a half years ago. With what is happening today, I’m sure the President himself does not remember he spoke these very wise words.”

He further advised the graduands not to victimise or settle personal scores when they acquire leadership roles.

“The day of accountability will always come, and with the increased awareness, that Ghanaians have. Ghanaians are demanding to be citizens and not spectators, as the President exalted them to be. Leadership is full of challenges and you cannot escape these challenges.

“You need to eschew the unhealthy temptation of using leadership positions to promote personal or sectional partisan interests to the disadvantage of the organisation or the nation you have been chosen to serve. You should also not use your leadership roles to victimise and settle personal scores but must unite and develop our country.

“Don’t join these self-centred models of leadership, but I encourage you to promote competent-based staff engagement wherever you find yourself”.