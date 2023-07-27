The 40-year-old man, who was arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl, has been remanded into police custody by a circuit court judge in Yendi, His Honour Anthony Aduku Aidoo.

The suspect, Yakubu Alhassan, works as a storekeeper for a construction company in Gushegu.

He has been charged with defiling a female under the age of 16, which is contrary to section 101 (2) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) as amended by section 11 of the Criminal Code, Act 1998/ Act 554.

According to the statement of offence read on July 11, 2022, the accused, Yakubu Alhassan, offered the victim GH¢10 and later started making sexual advances towards her.

On August 11, 2022, the suspect met the victim while she was carrying bowls, and he took them to his room. The victim followed the suspect to his room for the bowls, but the suspect quickly locked the doors and forcibly had sex with her.

After the act, the suspect threatened the victim, warning her not to tell anyone else he would harm her. The victim remained silent out of fear of being harmed.

Weeks later, the victim started experiencing unusual illness. When the mother questioned her, the victim mentioned the name of the suspect.

The case was reported to the Gushegu police, who issued a police medical form to the victim. The form was filled and endorsed by a medical doctor at the Gushegu government hospital.

Subsequently, suspect Yakubu Alhassan was arrested and admitted to having sex with the victim but claimed he used a condom.

In court today, July 27, at the Yendi circuit court, the suspect, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The judge, His Honour Anthony Aduku-Aidoo, remanded him into police custody to reappear on August 15 for trial.