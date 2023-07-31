Abigail Ashley, a media personality and chronic kidney survivor, has bagged four awards at the recent graduation of the GH Fashion School in Accra.

The awards, which include Most Promising Fashion Student, Best Student in Garment Construction, Best Student in Fashion Business, and Best Student in Machinery, were in recognition of Ashley’s excellent academic performance.

She was also named the valedictorian of her graduating class.

Speaking to Citi News, Ashley expressed gratitude to God and the GH Fashion School for acknowledging her efforts.

“I am grateful to God and the GH Fashion School for this recognition. It is an honour to be named the valedictorian of my graduating class, and I am proud of the hard work that I put into my studies,” she said.

Ashley stressed that there is nothing one cannot achieve when they put their minds to it.

“I want to encourage everyone to never give up on their dreams. If I can do it, anyone can do it. Just believe in yourself and keep your focus,” she said.

Ashley also underscored the importance of skill acquisition in today’s world.

“In this day and age, it is more important than ever to have a skill. One job is not enough to pay the bills, and you never know when you might need a backup plan. So I encourage everyone to get out there and learn a new skill,” she said.

Ashley also shared her experience of undergoing a kidney transplant in 2019 and how she decided to pursue a fashion degree after her recovery.

“After my transplant, I was home bound for a long time. I got bored, so I decided to learn a new skill. I’ve always been interested in fashion, so I thought it would be a good fit. I’m so glad I did it,” she said.

Ashley’s story is an inspiration to anyone who is facing challenges in their life. She is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of never giving up on your dreams.