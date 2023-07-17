The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has called on Ghanaians to refrain from politicising the operations of the Office.

Raymond Daapah Addo, the Board Chair of EOCO, emphasized that demonizing the office anytime government changes should not be encouraged.

During the launch of EOCO’s five-year strategic plan in Accra, Raymond Daapah Addo emphasized that EOCO is not politically affiliated.

He urged the public to avoid politicizing every issue and recognized that crime is a crime, regardless of whether it is committed by the NPP or NDC party.

“We should stop politicising every issue. Crime is a crime whether committed by NPP or NDC it is a crime and EOCO will go after whoever is involved without fear or favour,” he added.

He added that EOCO remains committed to pursuing anyone involved in criminal activities without fear or favour.

He said by avoiding the politicization of EOCO’s operations, the Office can focus on carrying out its mandate effectively and impartially.