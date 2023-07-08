Vehicles have been stuck in traffic on the Tema-bound side of the Accra-Tema motorway for hours, compelling travelers to get down from their vehicles.

A fuel tanker overturned causing the vehicular traffic on the motorway.

The road is totally blocked to allow for the removal of the fuel tanker from under the bridge.

It is unknown what might have caused the accident, but no deaths have been recorded.

Commuters heading to Tema from Accra have been advised to use the beach road.

Some commuters were heard expressing their frustrations, as they pace up and down the motorway.

“Why are they towing the vehicle now? Knowing very well that people will be using this road,” some of the commuters expressed their anger.

Police personnel were not around at the time of filing this report.