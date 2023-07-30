Zipline Ghana has been recognized as the “Most Digitized Logistics Provider of the Year” at the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

The gala event held in a dazzling display of recognition for outstanding achievements in the logistics industry, saw Zipline rise above its peers to clinch the coveted award for dedication to innovation and efficiency.

Mawuli Atiemo, the General Manager of Zipline Ghana said, the award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Zipline team adding that; revolutionizing logistics through digitization and cutting-edge technologies, has led to great improvements in the industry.

“Zipline has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the logistics domain, spearheading the use of advanced drone technology to deliver essential supplies to communities. Our unwavering commitment to embracing innovation and implementing ingenious solutions has been a defining factor in our success”.

Mawuli emphasized, “We believe that logistics should never be a barrier to accessing critical medical care and essential goods. Therefore, our service is designed to help overcome logistical challenges and make a meaningful impact in the lives of people across the country.”

Since Zipline begun operations in Ghana in 2019, it has emerged as an important partner to the Government of Ghana, complimenting existing logistics routes in how medical supplies, vaccines, and essential goods are transported to remote and underserved communities. Their advanced drone technology and well-coordinated operations have helped bridge critical gaps in healthcare accessibility and supply chain efficiency.

The recognition at the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2023 reflects the company’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the logistics domain. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and staying ahead of the curve, the company has set new benchmarks in the industry, inspiring others to follow suit.