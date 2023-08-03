Three of the 12 children who were allegedly defiled by a 35-year-old man in Wa testified before the Wa Circuit Court today, presided over by His Honour Jonathan Avogo.

The minors are the first witnesses the state prosecutors are relying on to prosecute the 35-year-old alleged paedophile, Ahmed Rashid, who is standing trial for 15 counts of defilement and 5 counts of attempted defilement at the circuit court.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, was allowed to cross-examine all three children during the trial, which was conducted in-camera.

A principal state attorney who is the lead prosecutor in the case, Saeed Abdul-Shakur, spoke to Citi News after the hearing. He said, “All the girls were well composed during cross-examination. They were straight to the point and gave their stories in a well-disciplined and coherent manner.”

He disclosed that the court took the decision to sit in-camera in order to protect the identities of the girls, who are minors.

Saeed Abdul Shakur thanked the court for agreeing to try the case daily.

The sitting was adjourned to tomorrow, August 16, when a medical doctor and a police investigator will be called to testify before the court.