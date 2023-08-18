Accra High School held its Founders’ Day celebration on Thursday, August 17, 2023, as part of activities to mark its centenary anniversary.

The event was held at the school’s premises and was attended by hundreds of old and current students, as well as management and staff of the school.

The Founders’ Day celebration was on the theme: “The State of Education: The School and the Future.”

The event featured cultural displays, a keynote address, solitary messages, a fundraising session, and a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the anniversary.

The keynote address was delivered by Onukpa Rev. Fr. Dr. Lt. Col. Francis Obadai Lokko. In his address, he spoke about the importance of education and the need to invest in the future of our children.

The Headmistress of the school, Ms. Evelyn Sagbli Nabi, who spoke to Citi News after the event said that she is committed to building the capacity of all staff to enhance effective teaching and learning.

She also assured to work with all stakeholders to make Accra High School an enviable institution in Ghana.

Some of the old students also shared fond memories of their days in the school. They spoke about the quality of education they received and the impact that the school had on their lives.

Brief History of Accra High School

Accra high school was founded on 17th August 1923 by Reverend James Thomas Roberts who migrated from Sierra Leone to Ghana as a missionary at the age of 52. It’s the first secondary school to be established in the Eastern Province of the then Gold Coast.

Rev. J. T. Roberts started the school with 8 boys in the residence of Mr. DS. Quarcoopome at beach avenue, Aayalolo a suburb of Accra with support from various families including: Akilakpa Sawyer, Quist Riberio, Akiwumni, Vanderpuye, Garshong, Ocansey and Bruce.

He also had great support from his friends. J. A. Clover Addo, E. O Nanka-Bruce, and John Buckman. With the increase in enrolment of students, the school was absorbed as a public institution in 1952. With its liberal doctrine, the focus and strides that the school chalked during that period, attracted the admiration of the then president of the republic, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who rewarded the school with 9 hectares of land at North Ridge, its present location.

The school finally moved into the complex in 1967 after the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Having moved to its new location, in a more affluent and prime area, the teaching staff and the students continued to show dedication, love, and commitment to developing themselves and the fortunes of the school.

Over the years, government has continued to support the school, notable amongst them are, provision of the First Science Resource Centre within the Accra District as well as the West Africa Regional Centre for the teaching of French lately, providing the school with the first Steam Centre to be commissioned in the country, and it is opened every weekday to all pre-tertiary schools within the Greater Accra Region.

Granting the school, a boarding status to help in improving academic performance, a library facility and many others.

The school has produced several illustrious sons and daughters who have risen to the highest levels of society be it in the arts, science etc, ironically, as a school established by a missionary, Accra High School has also produced many men of God in both Christian and Islamic faith.

Currently, the population of the school is around 2,409 with close to about 500 students as boarders and about 176 Teaching and Non-teaching staff and runs 7 programmes.

To ensure the continuity of the legacy of the founder, Rev. J. T. Roberts, there exists a smooth cooperation between the School Administration, the Board of Governors, the Founders’ Family, the Old Student Association, the Parent Association, Student Body and its neighbours.