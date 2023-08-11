The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman in the Odododiodio Constituency, Samuel Boadi is urging aspirants and delegates in the area to engage in a campaign devoid of insults ahead of the party’s primaries.

He contends that unsavoury comments of some members of the party have created division amongst them, leading to NPP’s defeats in the constituency.

The NPP constituency office has received the nomination forms of two individuals, Mannaf Sowah and Nii Lantey Bannerman who will contest the parliamentary candidate position.

In a media interview, Mr Boadi entreated aspirants and delegates to be circumspect in their utterances.

“They should desist from insults because insults always bring divisions in the party. If someone is supporting a candidate on the left and another is supporting the right, we are all helping the party. After that, we are all going to sell off all of them to win the seat. The one who emerges as the winner is the one we are going to sell. I want us to be united,” the New Patriotic Party Chairman in the Odododiodio Constituency advised.