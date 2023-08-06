The Police through an intelligence-led operation have arrested suspects Raymond Asoke, Noeyelle Bridget and Raheem Fasilat for stealing some boxes of medicine at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

Suspect Raymond Asoke, a driver at the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga was arrested on Friday 4th August 2023 when he was monitored loading boxes of medicines from a certain unmarked house into a saloon car with registration No. GE 1532 -21.

A search in the car led to the retrieval of Twelve (12) boxes of various medicines. The search was extended into the house where twenty-two (22) additional boxes containing various kinds of medicines were discovered and retrieved.

Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Noeyelle Bridget, the Assistant Dispensary Officer at the hospital’s pharmacy and suspect Raheem Fasilat, the Regional storekeeper at the Regional hospital who has admitted to giving the boxes of medicines to the driver.

All three suspects are currently in custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest any other accomplices as well as establish what the suspects do with the medicines stolen from the hospital.