The Coalition of Health Trainees has given the government a six-day ultimatum to disburse their outstanding two years’ worth of allowances.

Expressing their frustration, Emmanuel Awuku, the General Secretary of the coalition, in an interview with Citi News said they had patiently awaited the alert for their allowances. However, their patience is wearing thin, and they are prepared to take more drastic measures if their demands are not met.

“We may consider resorting to a much louder step upon our next interaction if the long-awaited alert is not received in the next six days. We shall therefore urge everyone involved in this to do the needful so we can also play our part in the seat of Moses to calm down our nerves,” he stated.

He emphasised that the financial strain caused by the withheld allowances was significantly impacting the trainees across the entire country, adding that the allowances were crucial in sustaining their educational pursuits.

“All health trainees have the constitutional right to receive allowances and the trainees in the schools of hygiene across the country are no exception. However, it is becoming as if this is not the case at all. We as hygiene trainees haven’t received any of such monies for two years now for some and 10 months for others.”

“This we have observed is becoming a culture because anytime it is time for the payment of our allowances, the students’ leadership on our side will have to travel to and fro engaging stakeholders with their limited resources,” he further expatiated.