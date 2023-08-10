The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has called on the government to immediately construct a sea defence wall at Gbegbesie-Shiabu in Dansoman to protect residents from tidal waves.

She said several residents in her constituency have been displaced by tidal waves, and urgent action must be taken to save lives.

In a media interview after a meeting with chiefs and traditional leaders within Ablekuma West ahead of the Homowo celebration, Madam Owusu-Ekuful bemoaned the level of destruction tidal waves have caused within communities in her constituency.

“The sea is really causing havoc. Places where we stood to campaign in 2020 are now under water, and the main road in the community is threatened. We asphalted that road in 2020, and all that investment is in danger of being washed away. If urgent action is not taken to extend the sea defence wall, which ends at Akweteiman, the communities beyond Akweteiman will continue to bear the brunt of the waves,” she said.

Parts of Dansoman have been flooded several times in recent years, leaving residents displaced. In 2021, six communities in Dansoman were submerged in floodwaters after heavy downpours, including Glefe, Ebenezer down, Shiabu, and Gbegbesie.

Madam Owusu-Ekuful urged the government to take immediate action to protect residents of Dansoman from tidal waves and flooding.