Parliamentary hopeful for Abuakwa North constituency, Edgar Asamoah Boateng, has rendered an unqualified apology to the National Executive Counsel of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for instituting a legal action against the party.

Edgar Asamoah Boateng was suspended by the party in July, for seeking a court injunction against the party.

According to the party, the suspension is because Mr Boateng sought a court injunction to prevent the party from holding both the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries in Abuakwa North constituency and all the 275 constituencies.

Mr Boateng sought a High Court injunction on the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries of the NDC due to what he described as a lack of a voters’ register provided to his aspirants.

In his apology letter, the parliamentary aspirant admitted that his actions caused significant distress to the party.

In his apology letter to the National Executive Counsel, he said, “I wish to render to the Party, the Flagbearer, the National Chairman, and the National Executive Counsel an unqualified apology for instituting legal action against the party. It has come to my attention that my action caused significant distress to the Party. My action was a result of the failure to obtain redress from the party, over certain acts being perpetrated by some constituency executives of the Abuakwa North Constituency which if not checked would result in dire consequences for our party, even though various complaints and petitions had been sent to the various levels of the grievance resolution channels of the Party”.

Read below Edgar Asamoah Boateng’s apology letter