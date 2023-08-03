Police are investigating the death of a headteacher of the Apaaso M/A Basic School at Skyedumase in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region after his lifeless body was found hanging in his room.

The deceased, 38-year-old Ernest Attah Kyei was found dead at about 4:30 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023, after relatives inquired about his whereabouts.

The deceased allegedly left a note and some bottles suspected to be harmful substances in the room.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred a few weeks before his wedding scheduled for August 20th.

Although the exact cause of death has not been established, some relatives attribute it to a recent trauma the deceased suffered after he was defrauded to the tune of GH¢7,000.

A friend of the deceased, James Owusu Ansah told Citi News the body has since been deposited at the morgue and police have also taken over investigations.

“We heard on Monday that our colleague was no more and I ran to the place to see for myself and I saw him hanging in his room with a sponge. I searched in his room and found some medicines he had taken before hanging himself. Upon further checks, we found a note he had left behind containing his father’s number on it.”

“Some were saying there may have been a problem between him and his family, but I got in touch with the family, and they indicated there was no problem. I also heard that some fraud guys had taken about GH¢7,000 from him, and I think that may be the cause. But when I asked the father, he told me that the stepfather and the brother gave him GH¢20,000, so I don’t think that may also be the cause and so the body is at the morgue.”